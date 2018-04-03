Elle Fanning is the alien queen of punk in How to Talk to Girls at Parties trailer

This is a story about love, punk music, and aliens.

In the new How to Talk to Girls at Parties trailer, Elle Fanning is just a doe-eyed extra-terrestrial who learns to love the punk lifestyle in 1970s London and the punk-loving teen who introduced her to it. There’s also Nicole Kidman dressed as your punk fairy godmother commanding the children to “rise up!”

Neil Gaiman, the fantastical mind behind American Gods and Good Omens, wrote a short story in 2006 with this concept. Now, it’s being brought to life by the man who worked silver screen magic on Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell.

Alex Sharp plays Enn, a London teen sneaking out in the dead of night for underground punk parties with his friends. On one such night, they come across a house party filled with teens who “must be from California” or something, but they’re actually an alien brood on Earth to complete a rite of passage. Then boy meets alien (Fanning’s Zann), boy falls in love with alien, alien throws up in boy’s mouth, alien falls in love with punk, and it becomes an all out punk vs. aliens showdown.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties didn’t quite get rave reviews when it premiered on the film festival circuit, but, again, it does have a Big Little Lies Emmy winner unwilling to be swallowed up by the establishment.

The film will hit U.S. theaters sometime this summer. Watch the trailer above.