Black Panther becomes fourth biggest movie at domestic box office

More than a month and a half after its release, Black Panther continues to break box office records. As of Monday, the Marvel and Disney movie has earned $652.5 million at the domestic box office and more than $1.2 billion worldwide, both of which are milestones: Black Panther‘s global box office pushes it past its Disney cousin Frozen into the top ten all-time earners. Its domestic numbers have now surpassed Jurassic World, which means Black Panther now has the fourth-highest domestic box office ever — it trails only Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the king of the fictional African country Wakanda who doubles as the region’s superpowered costumed protector. After five straight weeks atop the box office, Black Panther had already become the highest-grossing superhero film ever in the U.S. Now, it’s going toe-to-toe on those all-time rankings with even non-superhero blockbusters.

Film Frame/©Marvel Studios 2018

Black Panther‘s impact on the superhero genre will probably be felt for some time to come. King T’Challa and the African nation of Wakanda are all over trailers for Avengers: Infinity War, and a proper Black Panther sequel has been confirmed by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who told EW that Black Panther‘s success demonstrates the power of diverse cinematic representation.

“As Panther has so loudly declared, [representation] can only help you, can only help you tell unique stories, can only help you do things in a new, and unique, and fresh, and exciting way,” Feige said. “If you do that, audiences will notice it, and appreciate it, and support it.”