Avengers: Infinity War directors ask fans to fight spoilers

Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel’s biggest secret to date, and the directors want to keep it that way. In a letter penned to “the greatest fans in the world,” sibling filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo have formally asked audiences to keep any spoilers about the film to themselves.

“We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers,” the duo wrote, as shown in a photo posted to social media.

“We will not screen the film in its entirely until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release,” the letter continued. “Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy.”

Adding to Infinity War‘s growing mystique, they noted, “Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.” Hmm. Interesting.

“We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” they concluded. “Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

Read their full letter below.

J.K. Rowling asked something similar of fans before performances began for the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. For Star Wars, Marvel’s sibling franchise under the Walt Disney umbrella, the studio didn’t screen The Force Awakens for the majority of media covering those films to maintain secrecy. Infinity War seemingly has comparable information to keep secure.

We have our theories about why the Russos want spoilers to remain under wraps. Marvel had once titled the third and fourth Avengers films as Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1 and Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2. Now, it’s just Avengers: Infinity War and a still-to-be-revealed sequel. It seems like a fair wager to suggest the events of the third film will reveal the title and main story for Avengers 4.

Then there’s something Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige mentioned to EW: “I could always list off the characters that we’ve killed in our movies that haven’t come back, but the big ones, which I know they’re looking at …? [Pause.] I would just say, yes. People need to be careful what they wish for.” So, chances are at least one (if not more) of the main heroes won’t be alive to see the end of Infinity War.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe as we’ve come to know it since 2008’s Iron Man will converge in Avengers: Infinity War, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, Danai Gurrira, and many, many more. All will do battle against the biggest threat the galaxy has ever faced, Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin.

The film will open in theaters on April 27.