In Ghost Stories (out April 20), Andy Nyman plays Professor Phillip Goodman, who has devoted his life to exposing phony psychics and fraudulent supernatural shenanigans on his own television show. His skepticism is put to the test when he receives a file of three chilling, inexplicable cases: a night watchman (Paul Whitehouse) haunted by disturbing visions as he patrols an abandoned asylum; an edgy young man (Alex Lawther) involved in a hellish car accident deep in the woods; and a wealthy former banker (Martin Freeman) visited by the poltergeist spirit of his unborn child. Even scarier: each of the these macabre stories seems to have a sinister connection to Professor Goodman’s own life. The film is written and directed by Nyman and Jeremy Dyson.

Ghost Stories screens at New York’s What the Fest!? on Saturday and at The Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans in April. The movie opens in cinemas and on Cable VOD, April 20.

