Watch Carrie Fisher slap Oscar Isaac (over and over) in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac once told Stephen Colbert about a scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that required the late Carrie Fisher to slap him a good “27 takes” in a row. At the time, we were like, photos or it didn’t happen. Well, now we have something better than photos.

The blooper reel for The Last Jedi, available to watch amid bonus materials on the film’s home video release, sees Fisher and Isaac rehearsing that scene over and over and over again. Now that many of us have seen the movie, we know this to be the moment when General Leia Organa needs to slap some sense into the cocky X-Wing pilot — and it’s all cut together nicely for posterity.

“I remember the first day of shooting was a scene with Carrie,” Isaac recalled to Colbert of this moment. “I’m still… often times that first day, the filmmaker’s, everybody’s trying to get the tone and figure it out and I remember it was a scene where I come up and talk to her and she’s very upset with me and slaps me, and [director] Rian [Johnson] kept doing it over and over … It ended up being like 27 takes of Carrie just leaning in and every time she’d hit like a different spot on my face.”

Other joyous gems to behold in the blooper reel are John Boyega’s dance break with Kelly Marie Tran, BB-8 meeting baby BB-8, and more of Isaac flubbing his lines and sneaking up behind Boyega during a touching moment. Foe (Finn/Poe) forever!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.