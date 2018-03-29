A woman takes bloody Revenge against her assaulters in exclusive trailer

Clark Collis
March 29, 2018 AT 04:10 PM EDT

In the thriller Revenge (out May 11), Matilda Lutz (Rings) plays a character named Jen whose romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip. Tension mounts in the house until the situation abruptly — and viciously — intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead. Unfortunately for her assailants, she survives and reemerges hellbent on revenge.

Revenge is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Coralie Fargeat and costars Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, and Guillaume Bouchède. The movie received its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and currently holds a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Shudder and NEON will release the movie May 11 in theaters and On Demand.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Revenge above and see the film’s poster, below.

Shudder

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now