John Cena says it would be a 'dream' to join Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious franchise

John Cena says it would be a “dream” to go from Dwayne Johnson’s rival to his Fast & Furious costar.

“That stuff is beyond my control, but I would absolutely love that opportunity,” Cena tells EW. “That, for me, would be a dream. I’m never really like, ‘Oh, I’d like to work with this person,’ but I just think between our chemistry in the live performance setting, there’s something certainly there with The Rock. So that would be my one name on the wish list.”

Cena and Johnson represent the two highest-profile wrestlers that have been able to make the transition from WWE to acting. But they also faced off in 2012 and 2013 as the headlining match at Wrestlemania, and the animosity between them wasn’t all scripted. Cena angered Johnson with comments suggesting the latter had turned his back on the WWE, which Cena now admits was “stupid” of him to say.

But even if Cena doesn’t join Johnson in Fast & Furious or Johnson’s spin-off, he’s already landed in another mega-franchise involving cars. After a string of comedic roles, the actor is back in the action-movie fold with Bumblebee, the Transformers spin-off set 20 years before the events of the first film.

“It’s going to be a wonderful piece of this franchise that I think people are going to enjoy,” promises Cena. “I was very intrigued being able to meet the team around the movie. [Director] Travis [Knight] is such a passionate man. The role they were talking to me about doing was very intriguing to me because it’s a road I’ve never been down before, but a road I felt like I could accomplish. And then put that together with the context of the movie, the way that the consumer will now view Bumblebee, all of that stuff was very interesting to me. And then they were stupid enough to say yes.”

Bumblebee, which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, races into theaters on Dec. 21.