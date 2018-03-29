Get your first look at Ethan Hawke as a troubled preacher in the First Reformed trailer

Ethan Hawke has already earned raves at the Toronto, Telluride, Venice, and New York film festivals for his performance as a solitary pastor in upstate New York in First Reformed.

From writer-director Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver, American Gigolo), the film follows Hawke’s Ernst Toller, who is grappling with the death of his son in Iraq, when one of Toller’s parishioners, Mary (Amanda Seyfried), asks for his help counseling her husband, a radicalized environmentalist. This sequence of events plunges him into the despair of his own past and future until it reaches a breaking point.