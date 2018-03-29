Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston reunite for Netflix comedy Murder Mystery

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are set to reunite on Netflix.

The Just Go With It stars will headline the streaming giant’s new comedy Murder Mystery, EW has confirmed. Workaholics co-creator Kyle Newacheck is expected to direct, according to Variety, which first reported the news.

In Murder Mystery, Sandler stars as a New York City cop who takes his wife (Aniston) on a trip to Europe. A chance meeting gets them invited to a gathering on an elderly billionaire’s yacht, but upon his death, they become the prime suspects.

The film is the latest in the ongoing relationship between Netflix and Sandler. Their next collaboration The Week Of, which stars Sandler and Chris Rock, begins streaming April 27. Meanwhile, Aniston’s role in Murder Mystery comes as she’s recently struck a deal to star in and executive produce a TV series with Reese Witherspoon for Apple.