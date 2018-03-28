Wonder Woman sequel adds Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal

If Pedro Pascal thought the Mountain was tough, just wait until he meets Wonder Woman.

The actor, known for his roles on Game of Thrones and Narcos, has been cast in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, EW has confirmed. Details have yet to emerge about who he’ll be playing, but it’s said to be a key role.

Pascal joins Gal Gadot as the titular heroine and fellow new addition Kristen Wiig, who will play the villainous Cheetah, in writer-director Patty Jenkin’s sequel. Set to arrive in theaters Nov. 1, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 will reportedly take place in the 1980s, against the backdrop of the Cold War.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Inset: Warner Bros. Pictures

After starring on Netflix’s Narcos for three seasons, Pascal won’t be returning for the upcoming installment, though he still has a busy schedule. In addition to Wonder Woman 2, his upcoming films include The Equalizer 2, Triple Frontier, and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk.

Variety first reported the news.