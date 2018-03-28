Overlook Film Festival to screen Hereditary and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

The new horror film Hereditary chilled attendees at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Utah. But how will the Toni Collette-starring terror tale be received in the rather more balmy climes of Louisiana?

The horror-centric Overlook Film Festival announced today that Hereditary will be the closing night movie at this year’s event, which takes place April 19-22 in New Orleans. The Overlook will also be screening the sequel Unfriended: Dark Web, director Darren Lynnn Bousman’s St. Agatha, the Danny McBride-starring Arizona, Jenn Wexler’s The Ranger, the Patton Oswalt-featuring Sex Madness Revealed, Leigh Whannell’s Upgrade, the Monster Squad documentary Wolfman’s Got Nards, Colin Minihan’s What Keeps You Alive, and the franchise reboot Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. The latter stars Thomas Lennon, Udo Kier, and Barbara Crampton and is among the films receiving its world premiere at the Overlook.

Guests at the Overlook will include writer Grady Hendrix, who will be performing his one-man show Paperbacks from Hell, and journalist Amy Nicholson, who will be hosting an episode of her podcast The Canon.

Learn more about the Overlook Film Festival at the official website, and watch the trailer for Hereditary above.