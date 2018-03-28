Watch Margot Robbie go neo-noir in the Terminal trailer

Margot Robbie transformed herself to play figure skater Tonya Harding, but she’s trying on a host of looks in the upcoming thriller Terminal.

The Academy Award nominee dropped the trailer for her newest project, which hits theaters May 11, on Twitter Wednesday. The trailer shows Robbie navigating a shadowy underworld with a variety of different looks, including a black pageboy wig and her signature blonde hairdo.

Just last week, a teaser for the film hit the internet, showcasing Robbie’s narration in which she declares her character “mad as a hatter.”

This is the first lengthier look at the film, which also stars Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Max Irons, Dexter Fletcher, and more. Vaughn Stein is making his directorial feature debut with the project, which he also wrote.

The film follows two assassins on a sinister mission across an anonymous city, and along the way they meet “a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life.”

Watch the trailer above for more. Terminal comes to theaters May 11.