Avengers fan supported by stars has died: He 'launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles'

Earlier this week, Fox News journalist Shannon Bream put out a request on Twitter. Bream said she knew an 11-year-old boy named Emilio Pachón who was dying, and since he was a big fan of the Avengers, she asked if any superhero actors would be willing to send him a supportive message. Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Bettany, and other stars responded enthusiastically. Bream said Pachón had “only days” to live, and on Wednesday confirmed that he had died.

“Twitterverse, young Pachón has lost his fight,” Bream wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the thousands who pitched in so that he could hear from some of his heroes in his last days. You lit up his hospital room and blessed his family. Emilio’s simple request launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bream gave special thanks to Evans and Bettany, along with their Avengers movie co-stars Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Don Cheadle; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actors Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennet; Gotham actor Donal Logue; Shazam star Zachary Levi; and CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who Bream had previously thanked for spreading the word about Pachón’s request. The New York Daily News also reported that Elizabeth Olsen sent a video message to Pachón.

In the wake of Pachón’s death, Bream tweeted that “any Avengers/heroes who wanted to send messages can now direct them to his twin little brothers who are big fans of yours too.” She also provided a link to a video from the Genes Foundation in which Pachón and his family appear to talk about his genetic condition, Neurofibromatosis type I (NF1). Bream also directed those interested to a link to buy The Mindless Boy, a short book written by the boy; all proceeds, she said, “go to the foundation they started to help other families facing the same struggles.”

Watch the video featuring Pachón above

