In I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer plays Renee, a character most women can probably relate to. Struggling with insecurity, Renee truly believes that her life could be changed if she just looked a different way. After a rough fall in a spin class, her wish appears to come true — if only in her own mind — as she suddenly believes herself to be the most beautiful woman alive. Her new confidence helps her professionally and romantically — but all while suffering under the delusion her appearance has changed.

“It’s not a movie about a homely overweight woman finding her self-worth — it’s about a woman who really struggles with self-esteem. That’s universal. It’s really about loving who you are,” says Schumer, who found herself first charmed by the story by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who also directed. “When I read the script I just loved it and thought: I can do a very good job with this girl.”

Take a look at this exclusive clip that shows Renee post tumble and experiencing her epiphany alongside a disbelieving Sasheer Zamata. (The movie also costars a hilarious Michelle Williams, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philips, and Rory Scovel.) “Everything I do ends up being pretty physical,” laughs Schumer who, as usual, throws herself around fearlessly whether it be off a SoulCycle bike or when Renee enters a bikini contest and….well, let’s just say really goes for it. Her most challenging scene, however, had nothing to do with any of that — it turns out to be a scene early in the film where Renee goes out in a rainstorm. “It’s so lame but that was so hard. I thought, this sucks,” she says with a laugh. “I had to be in the fake rain for a few hours…that was my The Revenant.”

I Feel Pretty is in theaters April 20.