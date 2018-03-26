Tom Hardy shares first photo as Al Capone in Fonzo biopic

Tom Hardy is going gritty for his upcoming role in Fonzo.

On Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actor shared the first photo of himself in character as infamous Chicago gangster Al Capone, whom he plays in the planned biopic written and directed by Fantastic Four and Chronicle helmer Josh Trank.

“Chasing Fonzo,” the 40-year-old captioned the image, which sees him posing with a shaved head while clutching a hat that resembles one of Capone’s iconic fedoras.

Fonzo will reportedly follow Capone as the “ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist” at the age of 47, when he’d already built up a reputation as “the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore” and spent several years in prison. According to a press release, the film picks up as “dementia rots Alfonse’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.”

After rising to prominence in the criminal underworld during the Prohibition era, Capone died in 1947 at age 48, having reigned as a ruthless mob boss for seven years until the age of 33.

Hardy’s casting was first announced in October 2016, with Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, and the Academy Award-nominated Lawrence Bender producing. Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, and Twin Peaks actor Kyle McLachlan will costar in the project, which currently does not have a scheduled release date.