If you’re a Paul Thomas Anderson fan, chances are that you love to geek out about the nitty-gritty details of filmmaking, from film stocks to lenses to lighting and more.

In an exclusive clip from the Phantom Thread Blu-ray/DVD release, Anderson breaks down some of the screen tests performed for Phantom Thread, explaining the lenses and stocks used in a variety of settings. It was a painstaking process for Anderson and his team to determine the final look of the film. “We were testing different film stocks and costumes and wallpapers and makeups and things up until about a week before we started shooting,” he reveals in the clip.

Whether or not you know your tungsten lighting from your daylight stock, the clip is also an intriguing look at Vicky Krieps in early tests for the role of Alma.

Phantom Thread will be available for streaming March 27 and on Blu-ray/DVD April 10.