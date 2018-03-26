5 amazing Jay Baruchel stories from this Fanboys oral history

Before he wrote Ready Player One, Ernest Cline began his career in a galaxy far, far away: late 1990s fanboy culture, with his script for what would become the 2009 film Fanboys. First championed by Ain’t It Cool News, Cline’s Fanboys — which was rewritten by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), who scored a cowriting credit — focuses on a group of friends who travel to Skywalker Ranch just before the release of 1998’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace so that their dying friend can watch the film before he passes away. But what started out as a hot property would eventually cry out in terror and become suddenly silenced: Fanboys made under $1 million at the box office and is notable now for the way disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein (who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, claims Weinstein has denied) forced reshoots on the project while earning the nickname “Darth Weinstein.”

All of this backstory is cataloged in a new oral history on Fanboys, published Monday by Thrillist, which includes anecdotes from Cline, director Kyle Newman, and often most hilariously, costar Jay Baruchel. Ahead, the five best Fanboys observations from the This Is the End star.

On filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico

“I had a scary introduction to Albuquerque. In an orgasm of poor planning, [costar Dan] Fogler and I tried to buy weed… and ended up with an ounce of cocaine in our possession. The two of us stood in the Applebee’s parking lot at 1 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon getting into a car with some whack job who hands us literally an ounce of cocaine, and I’m like, uh, ‘What the f— is this supposed to be?’ He’s like, ‘You can sell it in eight balls, make twice your money.’ We put it down the toilet. It turned into a good litmus test for whoever showed up. When we would tell people that anecdote, and they would agree with our course of action, we knew we could chill with them. Whenever they’d be like, ‘You f—ing got rid of it? What the f—’s the matter with you!!?”… we’re probably not watching anime with you.”

On reshoots with Kevin Smith

“The first round of reshoots were directed by Scott Mosier, Kevin Smith’s editor. There’s a scene where like, Jay and Silent Bob try to proposition me in a washroom, or something? I was like, Kevin Smith is here as a favor, and that’s nice of him, but I hope he doesn’t think it’s a favor for me or something. I am not the ambassador of this f—ing debacle.”

On Steve Brill (Little Nicky), who came on to help with the reshoots and would pause production to let Weinstein roll through the set

“Not a huge fan of that guy. … I go up to Brill, like, ‘You f—ing p—y. We could have shot, we were on roll sound. We heard frame, you could have said f—ing action.’ And also, Brill, don’t dress like a 17-year-old, you know? You don’t need anymore Oakley hoodies and f—ing frosted tips. … It wasn’t a positive experience. Even if we got Michael Cimino to direct the reshoots, I’d be complaining. And I usually dress like a f—ing drug addict, so who the f— am I to comment on someone else’s style?”

On the film’s gay panic jokes, which were added in reshoots

“I wince. I wouldn’t make [the gay] jokes now, obviously. So, a thousand years from now, people will find it, they’ll be like sorting through ancient Roman dialectics and they’ll find me making a gay joke about The Rocketeer or whatever the f—.”

On how Fanboys has, surprisingly, endured

“I went to Fort Dix with How to Train Your Dragon 2 and signed DVDs and I was floored at how many soldiers who had done tours in Iraq were like, ‘Fanboys is my favorite movie, man.'”