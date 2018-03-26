In Steven Spielberg’s 2045-set, special effects-filled sci-fi extravaganza Ready Player One (in theaters Friday), people have found salvation in the OASIS, a virtual reality universe created by James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune in the form of a digital Easter egg hidden somewhere int he OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the world.

The new book The Art of Ready Player One (published April 3), details the creation of the film’s world, showing how Spielberg realized novelist Ernest Cline‘s vision and populated the big screen version of the OASIS with a vast array of pop culture characters and references. The book, published by Insight Editions, is written by veteran entertainment journalist (and former EW news director) Gina McIntyre with a foreword from Spielberg and introduction by Cline.

