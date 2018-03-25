Aquaman director James Wan on what's holding up the trailer: 'It's me'

Director James Wan (The Conjuring 2, Furious 7) has been particularly forthright about what his upcoming Aquaman film will and won’t be. He’s dashed rumors about there being an array of villains and soothed concerns about a return of those dreaded dialogue bubbles from Justice League. There’s only one thing he hasn’t given fans: a trailer.

Saturday night, Wan posted a series of tweets responding to a rumor that a teaser trailer was scheduled for this weekend and not delivered.

“Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books—despite what some claim,” the filmmaker wrote. “It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back—IT’S ME.”

Wan also spoke on the “slow and laborious” process of editing visual effects and his refusal to release anything that “might be construed as subpar.” He even worked in enough oceanic puns to make you want to jump ship.

I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves 🌊 😉 (3/3)

Speaking to EW about the movie late last year, Wan said, “Aquaman has been the joke of the comic book world, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought how cool that would be. Let’s take the character everybody makes fun of and do something really interesting with him.”

In the meantime, get a first look at photos from the upcoming film here. Aquaman hits theaters Dec. 21.