Neil Patrick Harris, Kristen Bell buy out theaters for free Love, Simon screenings

Neil Patrick Harris and Kristen Bell are spreading the love for Love, Simon. Both stars were so touched by Greg Berlanti’s film that they followed in the footsteps of Matt Bomer and bought out entire theaters in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Minneapolis so that moviegoers could see the film for free.

“So my husband David (@dbelicious) and I enjoyed @lovesimonmovie so much, we wanted to pay it forward,” Harris, who’s been married to David Burtka since 2014, wrote on Instagram. “Others are doing this, and I’m so on board.”

“There are so many important stories that don’t get made. I am so grateful this one did,” Bell wrote, calling Love, Simon a “knockout.” She continued, “I had absolutely nothing to do with the making of this movie — I just have a huge crush on it and I’d like to share the love.”

The Harris-sponsored free screening will take place in his hometown this Sunday at the AMC Albuquerque 12 at 1:45 p.m. Bell’s will begin Sunday at the AMC Southdale 15 in Minneapolis at 4 p.m. Tickets will be first come, first served. Their posts, shown below, include additional information on the screenings.

Based on Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the best-selling YA novel by Becky Albertalli, Love, Simon is groundbreaking in that it’s a mainstream romantic-comedy starring an LGBTQ teen character. Nick Robinson (Jurassic World) portrays the titular Simon, a high school teen who’s rushed into finding his own way of coming out before his blackmailer forces him.

Bomer and his husband, Simon Halls, also bought out a screening of the film in his hometown of Spring, Texas. “This is an important movie, and a really good one. I know you’ll love it so come watch for free this Sunday,” the Magic Mike XXL star wrote on Instagram.

Additional screenings were bought out by Berlanti, and creative producer Daniel Preda and his boyfriend, YouTube star Joey Graceffa.

Albertalli previously spoke to EW about how LGBTQ films are more commonly released by specialty distributors with showings in a limited amount of theaters. “I’m thinking about kids in the South and Midwest who their small town might not get some of the really beautiful and acclaimed indie films that are kind of coming out in this space,” she said. “If Love, Simon makes it there and it’s mainstream enough that everybody’s watching it, then a kid who’s not out yet can see that it’s not a big deal and they get to feel seen. That’s my hope.”