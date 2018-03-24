Everything is still awesome! Tiffany Haddish joins The LEGO Movie sequel

Tiffany Haddish will add her awesome-ness to The LEGO Movie sequel. The in-demand star of Girls Trip will now lend her voice to an unknown but key character in the film, EW has learned.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but if Haddish is involved, everything will indeed be awesome.

While some are still sore over the fact that she got snubbed by the Golden Globes and Oscars, the Last Black Unicorn comedienne continues to shine in everything she touches. She graced Saturday Night Live, The Carmichael Show, and Jay-Z’s Friends reboot — and she has a number of projects in development.

Haddish will next be seen opposite Tracy Morgan in The Last O.G., opposite Shaquille O’Neal in Uncle Drew, and opposite Kevin Hart in Night School. She also has her own animated comedy series in the works from the BoJack Horseman creators, called Tuca & Bertie.

The LEGO Movie was directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (22 Jump Street), and featured the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, and Morgan Freeman. Lord and Miller will return for the sequel as writers and producers, while Rob Schrab (Community) will direct. The Hollywood Reporter, which first revealed the news of Haddish’s involvement, also reports Channing Tatum (who voices LEGO Superman), Jonah Hill (who voices LEGO Green Lantern), and Will Arnett (who voices LEGO Batman) will also return.

“Well I don’t want to give you spoilers but we were really interested in what happens to that boy who’s in the meta story in the first movie when he’s four years older,” Miller teased to Empire in 2015. “When he’s an adolescent how does that change his point of view? And it’s nice to have the characters start in a different place from the first movie. Emmet, for example, was in an existential crisis of having seen another dimension and was questioning the whole point of his existence.”

Since those comments, BoJack Horseman‘s Raphael Bob-Waksberg was brought on to work rewrites.

The LEGO Movie sequel will follow The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie when it opens on Feb. 8, 2019.