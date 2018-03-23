Gal Gadot wishes Wonder Woman happy birthday: 'Thank you for changing my life'

There’s nothing quite like one Wonder Woman recognizing another.

That’s just what Gal Gadot did on on Thursday, paying tribute to the iconic DC Comics character that made her a household name. The actress posted a snippet of the original comic on her Instagram, wishing the Princess of Themyscira a happy birthday with an emoji-packed message.

“Wonder Woman, my amazing amazon, happy birthday! You are as beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, swifter than Hermes, and stronger than Hercules,” Gadot wrote, referencing the Wonder Woman origin story depicted in the photo, in which Diana was molded from clay and imbued with the talents of the gods.

“[All] the Gods are with you, and you are with us all to help make the world a better place,” Gadot continued. “Thank you for changing my life, and for inspiring people worldwide to find their own superpower.”

The character, which first appeared in 1941, was most recently seen on screen in the blockbuster Justice League and will next appear in Wonder Woman 2, helmed once again by Patty Jenkins. The director recently confirmed reports that Kristen Wiig will play Wonder Woman’s nemesis Cheetah in the sequel.