Chris Evans weighs in on how to be an ally in the wake of the #MeToo movement

Chris Evans may be best known for doing battle against supervillains and aliens, but his latest role finds him grappling with a very different enemy: toxic masculinity and abuses of power.

The Captain America star is making his Broadway debut in a new staging of Kenneth Lonergan’s play Lobby Hero, starring as an NYPD police officer who uses his position to bully and coerce a younger female colleague. Although the play was first staged Off-Broadway in 2001, its themes of power and sexual harassment feel especially relevant after the rise of the #MeToo movement, and in a new interview with The New York Times, Evans opened up about how he’s trying to learn how to be a better ally.

Evans told the Times that he read Rebecca Solnit’s book of essays The Mother of All Questions while dating his now-ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate, and between Lobby Hero and the sexual harassment allegations that have rocked his own industry, he’s learning when to speak up and when to just listen.

“The hardest thing to reconcile is that just because you have good intentions, doesn’t mean it’s your time to have a voice,” he said.

Lobby Hero, which also stars Michael Cera, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley, is now in previews and opens in New York on March 26. After that, Evans will next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters April 27.