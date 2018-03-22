In the new horror film #Screamers, Tom Malloy and and Chris Bannow play internet gurus who have built their viral video site gigaler.com into a money-making machine by offering videos that terrify viewers. But when the pair investigate the authenticity of a series of these clips they uncover something horrifying about the people behind them.

#Screamers is directed by Dean Ronalds and written by Ronalds and Malloy. The film costars Griffin Matthews, Emanuela Galliussi, Abi Snee, and Theodora Miranne.

Watch the trailer for the film below and an exclusive clip from it above.

#Screamers plays select U.S. cities on April 5 and April 6 and debuts on VOD April 17 through Dread Central Presents, the boutique genre label from Epic Pictures.