March 22, 2018 AT 04:24 PM EDT

It’s a good thing the apocalypse was canceled, or we never would have gotten to see Scott Eastwood’s press tour Instagram posts.

The reviews for Pacific Rim: Uprising might be more brutal than a Kaiju, but that hasn’t stopped Eastwood from having fun on social media during the press cycle for the film. His posts range from the usual glam shots to behind-the-scenes posts, from silly jokes to vlogger realness.

Below are some of the highlights from Scott Eastwood’s Instagram (which includes poking fun at himself for his famous pedigree!).

1. Inside a press tour

2. Scott Eastwood: Vlogger

3. Uprising behind-the-scenes

4. Silly shots

5. Who’s your daddy?

