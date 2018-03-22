How Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One takes the past into the future: This week's cover

To read more about Ready Player One, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

There’s no going back now, but what if you could find everything you loved as a kid waiting for you in the years to come?

The retro-futurism of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One is the focus of this week’s Entertainment Weekly cover, with a visit to the set of the movie about a time when the world is lost in a virtual reality realm overwhelmed by nostalgia.

The movie, which is based on Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel and this theaters March 29, received some early backlash online from those who believed it was merely wallowing in the pop culture of yesteryear, but Spielberg’s film manages to be an affectionate anti-nostalgia story. It shows just how wrong things can go when you’re always looking backward.

A well-received SXSW premiere put to rest some of those early worries, but there’s still much to unpack about the film beyond its sci-fi adventure trappings. Tye Sheridan plays Wade Watts (a.k.a. Parzival), who is among the millions trying to solve a series of pop culture riddles planted by the late creator of the OASIS, the digital wonderland where 70 percent of the population goes to escape.

Solve the puzzles and collect the Crystal Key (pictured in the center of Parzival’s visor), and you win control of the world.

But if the quest is won by tech giant IOI, led by Nolan Sorrento (Rogue One villain Ben Mendolsohn), they’ll restrict this playground to only those who can pay big money to enter. But … he believes that’s better for the actual planet, which has fallen into poverty, pollution and chaos while everyone is distracted in the digital realm.

Our story also delves into the movie’s questions of identity, and the pros and cons of being able to remake everything about yourself in a digital dimension. For some, it’s the chance to show their true selves. For others, it’s a chance to hide who they really are.

Lena Waithe, the actress-writer who costars as Aech, Parzival’s best friend in the OASIS, describes her character’s giant brawler avatar as: “Mr. T meets Michael Clarke Duncan meets Ice Cube meets Rambo.”