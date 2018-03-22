Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth forms supergroup in new Deadpool 2 trailer

What in the “f—sickle” is this? A new trailer for Deadpool 2, that’s what! On Thursday, Ryan Reynolds showed off his “devil-may-care attitude and strong thighs” as the kinda, sorta superhero in a new preview for the upcoming sequel to 2016’s Deadpool.

The extended trailer brings back faves from the first flick, including Deadpool’s girl, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), who he feeds this classic line: “Sorry, I’m late. I was rounding up all the gluten in the world and launching it into space where it can’t not hurt us anymore”; his buddy Weasel (T.J. Miller); his roomie, Blind Al (Leslie Uggams); and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand).

As previously introduced in earlier footage, the Merc with a Mouth is looking for some help thwarting glowing-eyed and bionic-armed Cable (Josh Brolin). The villain plans to kill a kid, which means Deadpool needs to form a “super-duper f—ing group” to stop him. The only prerequisites to join this gang? “Tough, morally flexible, and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10 to 12 years.” Easy?

Here’s the official plot synopsis to tide you over until the movie’s release in a couple of months:

After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 17, 2018. Watch the trailer above.