Chris Evans says he's done with Marvel movies after Avengers 4

Avengers: Infinity War promises to be a showdown for the ages, the culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also looks forward to the future of the massive franchise. That future apparently won’t include Chris Evans as Captain America. The actor told the New York Times this week that he has no plans to return to Marvel movies after reshoots this fall for Infinity War‘s still-unnamed sequel (which was filmed back-to-back with the first).

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said.

Infinity War is set to bring together a record number of superheroes together on-screen; EW’s recent cover story on the film needed 15 different covers just to fit them all. In that story, however, voices from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to Evans’ costar Robert Downey Jr. insinuated that not all of those heroes might survive their epic two-part clash with the mad titan Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“We’re going to pull out the stops, and stop exploring conventions, and look to do stuff where we go, ‘Oh, but if we do that, that’s very, very definitive.’ Well, great, let’s get definitive for a change!” Downey told EW.

Fans will need to wait until next year to find out Steve Rogers’ ultimate fate, but it’s worth noting that the saga of Captain America could continue without him. Two characters who have taken on the star-spangled mantle in the pages of Marvel comics are already a part of the MCU: Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.