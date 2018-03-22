Cate Blanchett on Woody Allen allegations: Social media is 'not the judge and jury'

Cate Blanchett, who won an Oscar for her leading performance in Woody Allen’s 2013 hit Blue Jasmine, is responding to further inquiries about her decision to work with the filmmaker despite sexual assault allegations made against him.

“How do you juxtapose being a #MeToo proponent, a Time’s Up proponent, and staying silent or having worked with Woody Allen?” Christiane Amanpour asked the Australian actress during a Wednesday evening interview on CNN’s Amanpour pegged to Blanchett’s work with the United Nations in Bangladesh.

The question referenced claims that the Annie Hall director molested his daughter with actress Mia Farrow, Dylan, when she was a child in 1992. (Allen has consistently denied the allegations.)

“I don’t think I’ve stayed silent at all. At the time that I worked with Woody Allen, I knew nothing of the allegations,” Blanchett responded. “At the time, I said it’s a very painful and complicated situation for the family, which I hope they have the ability to resolve.”

She continued: “If these allegations need to be reexamined which, in my understanding, they’ve been through court, then I’m a big believer in the justice system and setting legal precedents. If the case needs to be reopened, I am absolutely, wholeheartedly in support of that.”

While digital hashtags (such as those used by the #MeToo movement) shared in support of victims speaking out against alleged sexual abusers in Hollywood have raised “awareness about issues,” Blanchett said, social media is “not the judge and jury.”

“I feel that these things need to go into court, so if these abuses have happened, the person is prosecuted and so someone who is not in the shiny industry that I am can use that legal precedent to protect themselves,” she explained. “Always, in my industry or any other industry, they’re preyed upon because they’re vulnerable.”

In recent months, scores of Allen’s collaborators have voiced regret over working with him. Timothée Chalamet, the Oscar-nominated star of the filmmaker’s next feature, A Rainy Day in New York, previously announced that he would donate his entire salary for working on the film to various charitable organizations, as did costar Rebecca Hall. Lady Bird writer-director Greta Gerwig, who starred in Allen’s 2012 film To Rome With Love, also told The New York Times she regretted working with Allen. Mira Sorvino, a Weinstein accuser who won an Oscar for starring in Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, recently denounced Allen in a letter penned in support of Dylan.

Blanchett’s Blue Jasmine costar Alec Baldwin, however, came to Allen’s defense at the top of 2018, as did Annie Hall actress Diane Keaton.

In 1993, an investigation into Dylan’s allegations by the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital concluded “that Dylan was not sexually abused by Mr. Allen. Further, we believe that Dylan’s statements on videotape and her statements to us during our evaluation do not refer to actual events that occurred to her on August 4th, 1992.”

A child psychologist subsequently testifying on behalf of Mia in a 1993 custody trial against Allen claimed the clinic’s report was “seriously flawed.”

After his daughter reiterated claims of abuse during a Jan. 18 interview with CBS This Morning, Allen issued a statement which further refuted her story.

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup,” Allen’s statement read. “Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that – relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator.”