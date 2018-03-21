Tessa Thompson to reunite with Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black spin-off

The Revengers ride again: Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson could soon be reuniting with Chris Hemsworth in Sony’s Men in Black spin-off.

Hemsworth is in talks to star in the new take on the alien franchise, and now, EW has confirmed that Thompson has signed on to join him. F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) is on board to direct from a script by Iron Man’s Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, which will continue the franchise after the original Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith trilogy.

The original Men in Black films focused on Jones and Smith’s Agents K and J, but the as-yet-untitled new film is said to have more of an ensemble cast instead of just a duo. Other castings should be announced soon. Smith and Jones aren’t expected to reprise their roles, but the new film will be set in the same universe as the originals.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Thompson’s involvement.

Thompson most recently starred opposite Hemsworth in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, as well as the sci-fi drama Annihilation. She’s currently shooting Creed II, and she’ll be seen next in season 2 of Westworld season 2 (premiering April 22) and Boots Riley’s Sundance hit Sorry to Bother You (in theaters July 6).

The new Men in Black will hit theaters June 14, 2019.