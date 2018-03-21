Hasbro is undertaking its biggest-ever Star Wars project — a toy replica of Jabba’s desert sail barge from Return of the Jedi, which is a prize collectors have craved for decades.

The toymaker has launched a new crowdsourcing initiative called HasLab, aimed at both creating bold new playthings and encouraging fans to commit to purchasing them.

If 5,000 people sign up to buy Jabba’s sail barge for $499 by April 3, Hasbro will begin mass-producing it. (As of now, the ticker is just over the halfway point.)

But before all that, Hasbro’s masterminds have to create just one — and Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive video showing how it literally came together.

You can watch the time-lapse assembly above, and check out close-ups of the 4-foot toy in our photo gallery. Just click here to sail away, sail away, sail away …

Hasbro

But wait, there’s more!

In addition to Jabba’s sail barge, a.k.a. the Khetanna, those who back the project will receive a special action figure to ride along with the slug-like gangster: the alien con artist known as Yak Face (his friends call him Saelt-Marae). More on that in the gallery.