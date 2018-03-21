Luke Evans tries to kidnap Kelly Reilly in exclusive clip from thriller 10x10

In the new thriller 10×10, Kelly Reilly (Flight, Eden Lake) plays Cathy who, just a few days after opening her new business, is attacked, kidnapped, and locked in a room by Lewis (Luke Evans from Beauty and the Beast, the Fast and the Furious franchise and, most recently, TNT’s The Alienist). Reilly’s character assumes the kidnapper wants her body or her life, but he is after something simpler — her name.

10×10 is directed by Suzi Ewing and written by Noel Clarke, who fans of Doctor Who will recall from playing Mickey Smith on the long-running time travel show, but whose screenwriting credits include 2006’s Kidulthood and 2014’s Storage 24.

10×10 is currently available to watch on DISH Network and will be released in theaters on April 13.

Watch the trailer for 10×10 below and an exclusive clip from the film, above.