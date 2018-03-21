Johnny Knoxville runs a stunt-filled amusement park in Action Point trailer

It’s been five years since the last Jackass movie (2014’s Bad Grandpa .5), but Johnny Knoxville hasn’t lost a step. Knoxville’s latest film, Action Point, continues the tradition of real-life stunts that made the Jackass franchise so iconic. This time there’s a story and characters. Knoxville plays the owner of a ramshackle theme park where surviving the rides is half the fun.

Things kick into high gear when a fancier theme park starts moving in on their territory, complete with roller coasters and “a chairlift that actually works.” As Knoxville explains, “What this place needs is an excitement enema. We’re gonna make this place fast and loose.” An offer of free beer brings in the people, but attendees soon find themselves pitted against malfunctioning rides, disintegrating attractions, and real-life “petting zoo” animals.

Watch the trailer above. Action Point is set to hit theaters June 1.