Watch the latest trailer for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Summer is a time for fun, relaxation, and romance – and lots and lots of monsters.

Adam Sandler’s Dracula is looking for love in the latest trailer for Hotel Transylvania 3, but his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) has her own ideas about what will cheer him up – namely, a summer cruise for monsters. The whole gang is on board for scenic destinations such as the Bermuda Triangle or a sea monster’s lair.

Though Dracula isn’t quite as pleased with the plan, things change when he meets the ship’s captain, Erika (Kathryn Hahn). Drac is besotted, but Mavis is suspicious, and for good reason: Erika is secretly the descendent of famed vampire killer Van Helsing, and she has it out for the monsters aboard her ship.

Dracula might be too lovestruck to see through Erika’s plot, but even a dish of garlic-y guacamole won’t get in the way of a great vacation for Drac and his friends, played by Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, and Andy Samberg.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premieres July 13. Watch the new trailer above.