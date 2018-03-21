Henry Cavill shaves mustache, makes Justice League joke on Instagram

The ‘stash that confounded DC’s Justice League is no more.

Henry Cavill has shaved his mustache and posted a rather funny Instagram video where the actor mocked the confusion and production trouble caused by his dashing facial hair (which the actor grew for his role in the upcoming Mission Impossible: Fallout, yet rather notoriously had to be removed with CGI for reshoots playing Superman in last fall’s troubled Justice League).

“Hello, don’t be alarmed,” Cavill says dryly. “I know, it’s hard to recognize me without kingstash. Sometimes, I even have trouble recognizing myself. It’s hard for me to admit this is not CGI. He’s really gone.”

Fallout is released July 27. Cavill is also signed for another Superman stand-alone film and Justice League 2 but with the post-Justice League shakeup at DC/Warner Bros. it’s not yet clear what the studio’s plans are on that front.