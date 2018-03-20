Ok… maybe today, Satan.

Though she’s notably renounced demonic forces in the past, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 champion Bianca Del Rio seemingly cozies up to the devil himself in EW’s exclusive debut of the Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate trailer.

The teaser begins as Del Rio stares down an old nemesis, Milford High School’s homophobic vice principal Deborah (Rachel Dratch), atop a skyscraper as a storm brews around them.

“Why did the Russian hooker pee on the mattress?” Del Rio asks. “Because she thought it was you, Deborah.”

An offended Deborah then accuses Del Rio of spreading “fake news” before pushing her off the building. “Hasta la pavement, bitch!” she screams as her victim crashes through the asphalt below and into the fiery pits of hell.

“Just when you thought your cinemas and televisions were safe, Hurricane Bianca is back and fiercer than ever,” Del Rio said in an exclusive statement to EW. “We were blown away by the response to the first film (no pun intended), and we couldn’t wait to reunite to tell another story with this ridiculous group of talented people. The whole crew is back plus some very exciting additions, and who better to take on Russia than a nasty drag queen?”

Del Rio adds that she’s “looking forward to joining fans at select screenings” ahead of the film’s May 18 debut. Advance presentations are currently scheduled for Monday, May 14 at The Castro Theater in San Francisco and Tuesday, May 15 at New York City’s SVA Theater.

Released in 2016 following a substantial crowdfunding campaign that largely paid for the project’s production costs, Hurricane Bianca revolved around a gay science teacher, Richard Martinez (Del Rio, real name Roy Haylock), who’s fired from his position at a Texas institute when the conservative staff discovers his sexual orientation. Martinez later returns to the school as Del Rio to exact revenge on those who did him wrong. From Russia with Hate picks up after Martinez makes peace with the staff and students in the wake of sending Deborah to jail. Upon her release from prison, however, she schemes to do away with Del Rio by luring her on a dangerous mission to Russia, where she says a teaching award with a cash prize awaits.

Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Katya, Shangela, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Darienne Lake have supporting roles alongside actors including Doug Plaut, Molly Ryman, Dot-Marie Jones, Kristen Johnston, Cheyenne Jackson, Heather McDonald, Janeane Garofalo, and Wanda Sykes.

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate will be released on May 18. Watch EW’s exclusive trailer for the film above.