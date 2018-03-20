Watch the new trailer for Mr. Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?

It’s a beautiful day to return to Mr. Rogers’s neighborhood.

On what would have been Fred Rogers’ 90th birthday, Focus Features has released the first official trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, a documentary about Rogers, an ordained Presbyterian minister, and his beloved television show that changed the face of children’s programming. The trailer expands on EW’s exclusive first look at the film, returning to Rogers’ neighborhood and the people who populated it.

From Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), the documentary explores Rogers’ message of love and compassion. As the trailer reminds us, that includes lessons about death, assassination, divorce, and about caring for and accepting our neighbors. “Children have very deep feelings, just the way everybody does,” Rogers explains in the trailer.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor debuts in select theaters June 8. Watch the trailer above.