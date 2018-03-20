See Louis Zamperini's story continue in Unbroken: Path to Redemption trailer

More than three years after Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken, Louis Zamperini’s story continues in Unbroken: Path to Redemption, and EW has a first look at the sequel, which chronicles more of the Olympian and Japanese prisoner of war’s life.

This faith-based sequel directed by God’s Not Dead filmmaker Harold Cronk picks up after Zamperini returns home from WWII and covers the final third of author Laura Hillenbrand’s best-selling book about him. The trailer showcases major events in Zamperini’s life after the war, including his marriage (as seen below) and his attempts to train for the Olympics again.

As EW first reported when the sequel was announced, the film will detail the PTSD and alcoholism he suffered after returning home from his wartime imprisonment, as well as Zamperini’s religious awakening. Zamperini, here played by Chicago P.D.‘s Samuel Hunt (Jack O’Connell portrayed him in Jolie’s film), credits Billy Graham sermons with restoring his Christian faith, which allowed him to forgive his captors.

Billy Graham, the famed evangelist preacher who recently died, will be portrayed in the film by his own grandson, Will Graham. Along with the exclusive wedding photo, get a first glimpse of Graham in character, as well as a shot of him with Zamperini’s son Luke below.

Tony Rivetti Jr./Universal

Universal 1440 Entertainment, a the production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and faith-based production company The WTA Group co-produce the project, with Pure Flix (God’s Not Dead films) distributing.

The film will be released Oct. 5.