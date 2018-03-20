Justice League is the lowest-grossing DC Extended Universe film

As Marvel’s epic superhero team-up Avengers: Infinity War is setting records more than a month before it opens, Justice League is officially the lowest-grossing film in the DC Extended Universe.

Released in November, the high-profile film that featured Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) has finished its box office run with $657,924,295 at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. That places the critically-maligned project last among the five films released under the DCEU umbrella.

Justice League falls roughly $10 million short of the Man of Steel returns, while the equally poorly reviewed Suicide Squad made about $90 million more. The top two grossing DCEU films are Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman with a total haul of $873,634,919 and $821,847,012, respectively.

Next up for DC is Furious 7 director James Wan’s Aquaman, which swims into theaters Dec. 21.