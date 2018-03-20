Amy Poehler to make feature directorial debut with Netflix comedy Wine Country

Pour a glass of wine and prepare for Amy Poehler’s feature directorial debut.

The Emmy-winning actress will pull double duty, working both in front of and behind the camera for the Netflix comedy Wine Country, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Poehler will also produce the project written by former Saturday Night Live writer Emily Spivey.

Wine Country will follow a group of friends on a trip to Napa Valley for a weekend getaway. Along with Poehler and Spivey, the stacked cast will be rounded out by fellow SNL alums Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey.

In the video below, the actors gathered to sing Kenny Loggins’ “Whenever I Call You Friend,” and more importantly, announce the film.

It's happening—Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. pic.twitter.com/kZedPmzeVC — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2018

THR first reported the news.