Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are preparing for all-out war.

With Emily Blunt not returning for the follow-up to 2015’s Sicario, the two actors take the spotlight in the latest trailer for Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

In the upcoming sequel, Brolin’s Matt Graver has been tasked by the U.S. government with turning up the heat on Mexican drug cartels, whose actions are now being classified as terrorist activity. “I’m gonna have to get dirty,” says Graver, to which Matthew Modine’s character responds, “Dirty is exactly why you’re here.”

For Graver, getting dirty means recruiting Sicario’s revenge-seeking assassin Alejandro (Del Toro). But this time around, a young girl caught in the middle has the mysterious man questioning his orders.

“I think the characters are faced with more decisions, more forks in the road,” Del Toro previously told EW. “I could say the same for Josh’s character and for Alejandro. They have to make decisions that are more difficult.”

Sicario: Day of the Soldado hits theaters June 29. Watch the new trailer above.