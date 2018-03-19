Lady and the Tramp live-action Disney movie eyes LEGO Ninjago director

It’s a ‘Bella Notte’ for Charlie Bean.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie director is in talks to helm the CGI/live-action update of Disney’s Lady and the Tramp, EW has confirmed. The project is currently slated to make its exclusive debut on the new Disney digital streaming service, which is set to launch in 2019.

Disney declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Producing this live-action update specifically for the streaming service rather than a traditional theatrical release is a clear sign of Disney’s commitment to the new platform. In addition to access to pre-existing content from the Disney brand, the service has promised approximately four to six new films a year for subscribers. Recently, a Jon Favreau live-action Star Wars series was announced as part of the service’s forthcoming offerings.

With a script by Andrew Bujalski, the remake will follow the plot of the 1955 film, which featured a love story between cocker spaniel Lady and the mangy street mutt, the Tramp.

Bean worked as an animator and directed numerous episodes of Disney XD’s Tron: Uprising prior to making his feature debut with 2017’s LEGO Ninjago Movie.