Shia LaBeouf will play his father in a movie about himself

In a movie loosely based on his own life, Shia LaBeouf will play his “law-breaking, alcohol-abusing” father, according to Variety.

The upcoming film, to be directed by Alma Har’el (Bombay Beach), is called Honey Boy, which was LaBeouf’s childhood nickname. It centers on a popular child star who attempts to mend his relationship with his damaged father over the course of a decade. Oscar-nominated Manchester by the Sea breakout Lucas Hedges will play the main LaBeouf-based role opposite LaBeouf.

LaBeouf has recently come out of a period of public silence, which followed his arrest in 2017 for racially charged, expletive-laced disorderly conduct in Savannah, Georgia. “What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” LaBeouf told Esquire, reflecting on the incident. “White privilege and desperation and disaster… It came from a place of self-centered delusion… It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested.”

The actor most recently starred as John McEnroe in the Toronto International Film Festival premiere Borg vs McEnroe, which is due to hit theaters this April. Hedges, meanwhile, starred in two of last year’s most decorated films, Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, for the latter of which he shared in a SAG Award ensemble-cast victory.

No release or production information on Honey Boy has been announced at this time.