Tomb Raider concept art traces Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft transformation

Lara Croft’s death-defying exploits amid treacherous natural landscapes make for some major spectacle on the big screen in Warner Bros’. new Tomb Raider reboot, and as EW’s exclusive sneak peek at a new behind-the-scenes book proves, they’re jaw-dropping on the page too.

Set for release March 20 from Titan Books, Sharon Gosling’s Tomb Raider: The Art and Making of the Film offers an in-depth look at concept art and production candids from the movie, which stars Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander in an origin story for the iconic video game character first introduced on PlayStation consoles back in 1996.

Directed by The Wave helmer Roar Uthaug and co-written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons, the film follows a young Croft as she ventures to the deepest corners of the unexplored world to locate her missing archaeologist father (Dominic West), who went missing years prior on the mysterious island of Yamatai. Croft’s journey pits her against seemingly insurmountable elements (pictured above) and a nefarious rival explorer (Walton Goggins) who may or may not have ties to her father’s disappearance.

Tomb Raider: The Art and Making of the Film by Sharon Gosling, published by Titan Books and TOMB RAIDER © 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. TOMB RAIDER and LARA CROFT are trademarks of Square Enix Ltd. All rights reserved.

In addition to sweeping renderings of the film’s locations and sets — including Croft Manor, fictional temples off the shores of Japan, and maze-like harbors in Hong Kong — the 176-page book offers insight into the film’s stunts and various contributions from the cast and crew.

“It was integrated in the story that [Croft] is a feminine woman, but she has this physical strength, physical hobbies, and she’s capable,” Vikander previously told EW of her character. “If she’s going to be thrown out on this adventure without any experience of becoming the action hero that she is, then you want it to be plausible that she has this physical strength to be able to pull herself up atop a plane and trying to take on a man that is obviously bigger than her.” She added, “I’m a quite petite girl, and in this film industry I look at stunt girls and admire their strength. That’s the kind of strength I want Lara to have, and it was very empowering to change and feel like I could pump up my own weight. That made me feel like I could create a character people will hopefully believe in.”

Tomb Raider is in theaters now. Check out all of EW’s exclusive images from Tomb Raider: The Art and Making of the Film below, and preorder the book here.

