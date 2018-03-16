Jennifer Garner has 'regret' over Oscars meme face: 'What am I doing?'

Christopher Rosen
March 16, 2018 AT 07:46 AM EDT

Two weeks after the 90th annual Academy Awards and Jennifer Garner is still feeling a tad uneasy about becoming a meme during the ceremony.

“I can’t even look at it. I can’t. It’s too embarrassing,” Garner told Ellen DeGeneres on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “What is happening?”

Garner played an official role in the March 4 ceremony, introducing Eddie Vedder’s In Memoriam tribute performance to stars lost over the last calendar year. But her viral status was cemented by a clip that showed the Love Simon star looking forward with a mix of concern and dawning realization of … something.

“What am I doing?” Garner said to DeGeneres, adding she had “regret, regret, regret.”

“I don’t know why — what is wrong with me?”

Previously, Garner mocked her own meme status by adding commentary to the short video and posting it to her Instagram Stories.

