Harry Potter fans spot potential spoiler in Grindelwald trailer

Sharp-eyed fans spotted a potential major plot twist in the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald trailer.

At one point in the trailer below, we can see a figure (possibly Dumbledore) looking at what appears to be a magical projection of a family tree for the wizarding family of Lestrange — as in, the mad wizard Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films:

One member of this family seems to be none other than Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), the troubled young American wizard who was introduced in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and is set to return in the sequel this year.

We saw in the first film that the adopted Credence was being raised by an anti-wizard No-Maj, Mary Lou Barebone (Samantha Morton). He was gradually discovering his power while being groomed by Grindelwald (who was disguised as the auror Graves, played by Colin Farrell). We didn’t know his biological family, however. Fantastic Beasts already dropped Lestrange into its narrative mix in the first film when it was revealed that Newt and a certain Leta Lestrange were once quite close but, as Newt puts it, “people change.” In the second film, Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Leta Lestrange.

So basically, Credence could be like an anti-Harry Potter: He’s a dark-haired orphan, raised by an abusive non-magical family thinking he’s an ordinary human, until one day a powerful wizard helps him understand his true birthright, and then he travels off to a distant land (presumably Paris, since that’s where the action of the second film takes place) to find his destiny and impact a great war between good and evil. Except, you know, in reverse.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens Nov. 16.