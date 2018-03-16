Why David Arquette was mad at Luke Perry when they filmed Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

David Arquette had some beef with Luke Perry back in the day.

Arquette stopped by the PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing sofa to share some insight on his past roles and let slip that back in the 90210 glory days, he was angry with his Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar for a moment.

“He lived at our house when he got the role on 90210,” explains the actor, “and The Outsiders got canceled for 90210. I was bummed. I was like, ‘My first job got canceled!’ and Luke’s like, ‘I just got a gig!'” Sounds like an awkward living situation.

Arquette also reflected on his role as Benny in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, noting his lasting friendship with Paul Reubens (Gotham, Pee-wee’s Playhouse). “Once someone turns you into a vampire, you’re never the same,” he says. “You’re always bonded through life.”

He also added that Donald Sutherland, who played Buffy’s watcher Merrick, didn’t let anyone smoke while they were on set. “He’s got a real thing against smoking,” says Arquette.”Doesn’t like it one bit.”

Watch the full clip above to find out what happened to Arquette’s gold tooth when he was turned into a vampire.