Beyond the Gates director to make horror film The Day After Halloween

Beyond the Gates director Jackson Stewart is sticking with the horror genre for his second film. On the latest episode of the podcast Shock Waves, Stewart announced that his next project will be the terror tale, The Day After Halloween. “It’s basically what happens to the ‘final girl’ after the end of a slasher movie,” said the director. “It moves into a kind of weird metaphysical direction that I don’t think people would really expect from this type of movie, but it should be fun.”

Reached via email by EW, Stewart confirmed that The Day After Halloween will be his next film and offered a few more plot details. The movie concerns a character named Alice Caldwell, the sole survivor of a Halloween night massacre, who soon finds herself under intense scrutiny from the local media. As she struggles with the traumatic aftermath, a mysterious presence begins brutally murdering anyone who’s wronged her. Stewart co-wrote the story with Stephen Scarlata (Beyond the Gates) and the film is being produced by Zach Hagen (He Never Died) and Mike Moran in association with MarVista (Corpse Tub, Marianna Palka’s Bitch).

During his appearance on Shock Waves, Stewart also offered an update on his planned sequel to Beyond the Gates, which concerned an extremely dangerous VHS board game and starred Graham Skipper, Chase Williamson, Brea Grant, Barbara Crampton, and Jesse Merlin, among others. The director is currently working on the script for Gates II in cahoots with Scarlata and the project’s producer Brian Yuzna, whose own directing credits include the cult classic Society.

“Brian and I and Steve have just sort of kicked the tires on that story over and over again,” said Stewart. “It’s a lot of inversions on the themes of the first movie and moves into a sort of medieval RPG (role-playing game) element a little bit.”

Watch the trailer for the original Beyond the Gates, above.