Avengers: Infinity War tickets presale sets new superhero movie record

Moviegoers are already assembling in record numbers to see Avengers: Infinity War.

On the same day that the trailer was released, the ultimate superhero team-up broke Black Panther‘s record for best-selling superhero movie in the first 24 hours of presales — and it only took six hours to accomplish the feat, Fandango announced Friday.

Infinity War passes the mark previously held by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Black Panther, with the latter having crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office since its release last month. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is one of the many Marvel superheroes set to appear in the new film.

Avengers: Infinity War, which Benedict Cumberbatch promises will be “mind-blowingly epic,” charges into theaters on April 27.