It’s the story of a humble rock collector, traveling from afar to fulfill his lifelong dream, only to run afoul of mask-wearing troublemakers.

Take out the moon-throwing, magic, and epic Wakanda throw-down, and Marvel has decided to go surprisingly subtle with Avengers: Infinity War.

The new trailer for the April 27 movie just dropped. Take it in, while EW prepares its deep-dive into the new footage for later this morning … Check back after watching this a dozen times.

There’s one immediate question: Who is the seemingly headless character with the red arm and matching cape?

My guess: Adam Warlock, who may be the key to the orange Soul Stone. More on that later.

In the meantime, take a look at the film’s new poster, below.